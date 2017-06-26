Dillons employee pepper sprayed in face for saying hello

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man and woman who pepper sprayed a Dillons employee Tuesday. The police department released surveillance footage of the suspects, in hopes someone may recognize them.

“We are looking for a man and woman, both white,” said Hutchinson detective, Curtis Black. “We have multiple images posted on our Facebook.”

Monday, I spoke to customers of that Dillons and they say they are shocked this happened in Hutch.

“As for these people spraying this poor kid — that’s ridiculous I mean, what’s he doing? He’s only working and he’s trying to do a good job to help the people,” Jan Nance, Dillons customer.

The suspects were pushing a cart out of Dillons with $700 worth of merchandise in it when the employee, who has cerebral palsy, approached them to say hi.

“The guy was only trying to say hi,” explained detective Black. “The employee, unbeknownst to him, was walking up to them just to say hi and as he makes contact, the male takes out a can of pepper spray and shoots him in the face with it.”

The employee is described as friendly and those that shop at Dillons say if they see him, he always says hello. However, that upbeat attitude towards other turned ugly when police say the suspects may have thought he was trying to stop them from leaving the store with stolen merchandise. To help solve this case, Hutchinson Police are hoping teh public can help track them down.

“There’s very good video of the incident as well as the pictures,” explained detective Black. “The images are pretty clear and there’s identifying marks on the white male, including tattoos. They’re also driving a white SUV.”

If you have any information about the suspects you are asked to call crime stopper at (620) 694 – 2666.