Babysitter arrested after taking child from home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A babysitter was arrested over the weekend after taking a five-year-old boy from his home.

Wichita police report that officers were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of South Pattie around 11:00 p.m. Friday evening responding to a lost juvenile. A 24-year-old woman told officers her 5-year-old son and her son’s babysitter were not at the home.

The woman was also unable to contact her son or the babysitter.

The Wichita Police Department sent out information on social media and on their app, asking for the public’s help with information on the case.

Police later spotted a vehicle involved in the case in the area of Lincoln and Hydraulic. The vehicle was stopped and the babysitter, 49-year-old Celeste Culver, was questioned then booked into jail for interference with parental custody and child endangerment.

Five-year-old Jeremiah was located safe at a residence in the 1600 block of East Galena.

Wichita police expressed appreciation of the community’s help in sharing the post to help get the word out.