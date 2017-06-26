Authorities probe bomb found in Kansas field

By Published:

ALLEN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in east-central Kansas’ Lyon County are investigating a small bomb they say was found in a field.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department tells the Emporia Gazette that the improvised explosive device was found shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday near Allen by a person who was renting the field.

Sheriff’s officials contacted a Fort Riley bomb squad, which responded to the scene and disabled the device.

A message left with the sheriff’s department Monday was not immediately returned.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s