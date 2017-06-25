Rollover in Reno County leaves one man critically injured

By Published: Updated:

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is critically injured after a rollover crash in Reno County Saturday night.

The crash happened in the 8000 block of S. Haven Rd north of Haven just before 9:00 p.m.

A witness of the crash reported seeing a vehicle leave the roadway and go airborne before it flipped and landed on it’s roof. When authorities arrived at the scene they found the driver of the vehicle, Dustin Tamez, 21, of Hutchinson.

Tamez still had his seat belt on inside the vehicle and had to be assisted out of the car. He was later flown to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

Authorities have determined that Tamez’s vehicle was northbound on Haven Road when it veered to the right and into the ditch. The vehicle went airborne over a culvert and nose-dived into the other side, then flipping on it’s top where it became stationary.

The accident is still under investigation. Authorities believe alcohol could be a contributing factor in the accident.

