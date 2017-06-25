Rep. Keith Esau running for Kansas Secretary of State

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Representative Keith Esau announced his candidacy today for Kansas Secretary of State.

Esau made his announcement at the Annual Olathe Republican Party Picnic where he outlined his priorities for the office. He said one of his top priorities is to ensure the integrity of Kansas elections and business records administered by the Office of Kansas Secretary of State (KSSOS).

“The KSSOS is charged with a special level of public trust – and requires a special level of competency to achieve and maintain that trust,” Esau said. “I am the only candidate in this race with 30 years of information technology experience – the experience to confront the modern challenges and threats confronting the duties of the office.”

Esau also said that elections are not the only critical duty of the KSSOS and that much of Kansas commerce is dependent on a trustworthy business filing system maintained by the office.

“I’m an IT guy. When I look at the vast KSSOS records and databases, I don’t see it as some paper-pushing office. It is a vital technology platform critical to the economic health of our state,” Esau said. “In addition to elections, the office facilitates commerce, lending, property rights, and related functions that if attacked or manipulated could wreak havoc on Kansas economy.”

Keith Esau currently represents Kansas House District 14.

