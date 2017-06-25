Missouri boy with genetic disorder deemed honorary officer

By Published:
KSN News (file)
KSN News

(AP) – A northwestern Missouri boy with a rare genetic disorder has fulfilled his dream of being a police officer.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 15-year-old Dylan Golden’s former elementary school principal, the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to make him an honorary officer.

Dylan is battling CHARGE syndrome, which affects his vision, hearing and heart, and also stunts his growth.

Police Chief Chris Connally swore Dylan in as an honorary officer Tuesday. He sat in the SWAT vehicle and on the police motorcycles, in addition to receiving two uniforms adorned with his nametag.

Oak Grove Elementary Principal Mike Otto said Dylan is deserving of seeing his dream fulfilled because he is conquering the obstacles he has faced in his life.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s