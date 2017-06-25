KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, June 25, 2017

4:55PM Still tracking showers across the state, with a few storms possible in southwest Kansas. The latest now on KSN News at 5!

4PM A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Morton, Stanton, and Stevens counties in Kansas, plus Texas County in Oklahoma until 11PM. Strong storms are moving into this area now, so stay alert! No more watches or severe weather is expected across any of the rest of the KSN viewing area tonight.

3:45PM Scattered showers are popping up around the Wichita Metro this afternoon. Be sure to check the radar before you head out! http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

