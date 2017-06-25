Gov. Brownback signs budget bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Sam Brownback has signed the Senate Substitute for House Bill 2002.

“This budget, passed on the 113th day of the legislative session, unnecessarily increases government spending in several areas and fails to adopt common sense cost saving measures identified by the legislature’s own efficiency study.” said Governor Brownback in a statement released Sunday. “However, I am signing the budget, despite my concerns about excessive spending, to avoid a break in core functions of government and to provide state workers with well-deserved pay increases.”

Governor Brownback returned the bill with the following line item vetoes:

Limitation on the ability of KDADS to best serve vulnerable Kansans Section 174 – Vetoed broad language limiting the ability of KDADS to implement changes, no matter how minor, to some programs and services.

Redirection of funding for KDADS Clubhouse Model Program Fund Section 99-(q) and Section 1-(o) – Vetoed language establishing a funding receptacle which was made unnecessary by the veto of HB 2313. Governor Brownback has directed KDADS to work with the Community Mental Health Centers to establish a pilot with Clubhouse Model Program providers in fiscal year 2018 in order to expand the scope of this program.



“This move is going to make it difficult for an override of this line-item veto,” says Representative Jim Ward (D) -Wichita. “This move essentially takes away up to $8 million over two years from social services.”

Ward says there may be an override of the Governor’s line-item veto on Monday. Monday is the ceremonial last day of the session.

Ward also says social program that provide things like services for people with autism and traumatic brain injuries may have trouble keeping their doors open.

“Their funding was supposed to come from lottery machines, and that’s the way the legislature set this up,” says Ward. “But now the funding is essentially taken away.”

The Brownback administration has asked community mental health centers to work together to establish a model that would come up with a way to provide services.

Brownback’s full message to the legislature can be found here.

Gov. Brownback has signed 102 bills into law this session, vetoed four, and allowed one to become law without his signature. By law, Brownback has 10 calendar days to sign the bill into law, veto the bill or allow the bill to become law without his signature.