Frank Mason's Mindset as a King

Frank Mason made some incredible memories in his Kansas career. Sending the game to overtime during the epic comeback win versus West Virginia, senior night at The Phog, and countless others. Now he’s a Sacramento King. “It’s a great feeling honestly one of the happiest moments for me and my family. And my friends and everyone I love. You know it’s something I’ll always remember and it’s something I’ve worked my whole life for,” said Mason.

Mason was a superstar in college and has the chance to be a great NBA player. But just like his time in Lawrence, he puts others first, whether it’s the fans, or teammates. “I just want to make sure everyone’s happy around me my team’s winning and just always looking at the bigger picture. And that’s the franchise here in Sacramento,” said Mason.

 

 

 

 

