Forget darts, this bar offers axe games

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – Drink beer while hurling axes at a target. Who wouldn’t enjoy that?

The owners of the new Denver bar appropriately named “The Axe Room” say it’s a different way to compete and have fun.

Axe throwing may not be an everyday sport, but Peter Lalor and Steven Johnson are hoping it will be soon.

“I moved to Denver about a year ago and we found a place that was perfect for it,” said Lalor. “And it seems like a great activity and it fits with the local culture.”

Axe throwing and drinking beer is a combo that is already trending in Canada.

“This is not a new activity, but doing in this social environment where you incorporate being above a brewery is something just starting to spread in the states recently,” added Lalor.

Right now Lalor and Johnson only have one axe throwing lane built, but they plan to add to that.

“We are going to have six total, six lanes back-to-back,” said Johnson.

With any sport comes competition. If that friendly competition gets too heated Lalor and Johnson said there will be rules posted throughout the bar.

“If people start getting out of control and are visibly inebriated that’s the end of their day as far as the weapons go – they are not allowed to throw anymore,” explained Lalor.

The cages are designed to stop drinkers with poor aim from throwing an axe wide left and both men said there’s a reason for that.

“One of the big things we want to stress is safety because that is our first priority,” said Lalor.

The idea of the business venture is to introduce customers to the sport and show people a fun time. They know it’s new, and might take some getting used to, but they hope people give it a chance.

“Someone called it adult darts the other day and I thought that was pretty funny,” said Johnson.