Food trucks are back at The Fountain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of people piled into The Fountain to enjoy a large selection of local Wichita food trucks Sunday.

“We’ve been coming for about 3 years now, faithfully,” laughed Barbara Stinson. “We love the food and it’s a nice Sunday outing for the family.”

The event is hosted by The Flying Stove food truck and they said one of the reasons people keep coming back, is the food.

“We switch our menu up every 3-4 months so we’ve gone through a lot of different dishes but most people’s favorite dishes are truffle fries or our Mexican fired fries,” said Flying Stove co-owner, Jeff Schouf.

People in attendance had the option to nibble on culinary delights from nearly 30 different local food trucks. Visitors could find everything from crepes to organic juices, to pizza and even tacos. Most there said it’s the perfect spot to stop and grab some lunch.

The event started with a yoga session and ended with live music and a fountain show for folks to sit out and enjoy as they ate their lunch.

“For the people who couldn’t come today, they can come out for the next one,” said Schouf.

The food trucks will be lined up at The Fountain every last Sunday of the month, until November.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.