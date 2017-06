POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after his ATV crashed into a light pole in northeast Kansas.

According to the crash report, it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Havensville Road and Angus Road. That’s around 50 miles north and west of Topeka.

The report says 49-year-old Alex Blow was headed west on Havensville when his ATV went into a ditch and struck a power pole.

Blow was pronounced dead at the scene.