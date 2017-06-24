Wingnuts Defeat Railroaders

WICHITA, Kans. (June 24, 2017) – The Wichita Wingnuts evened their series with the Cleburne Railroaders Saturday night, edging the visitors 3-2 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Starting pitching was strong early on both sides, as Jordan Cooper (3-0) and Jorge Martinez (1-3) traded zeroes over the first three and a half innings.

Wichita (24-11) opened the scoring in the fourth. After Martinez retired the first nine he faced, Harrison Kain led off the bottom of the fourth with a single to get the Wingnuts offense going. One out and one walk later, Matt Chavez brought home the first run of the night with a single. Zac Fisher followed with a run-scoring single of his own to make it 2-0.

The Railroaders (19-17) evened the score in the next half inning. Cleburne got the first two runners aboard, before an error loaded the bases. Maikol Gonzalez hit a chopper over the mound that turned into an infield single to score one run, and Geraldo Valentin tied it with a fielder’s choice two batters later.

The Wingnuts wasted no time regaining the lead, breaking the tie in the home half of the fifth. With two down and Kain at second, TJ Mittelstaedt knocked a single into right to put Wichita back up by one.