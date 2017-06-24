Police continue to search for who broke into more than 40 cars in Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE – The two vehicles that were stolen overnight Friday have been found. Authorities said they were found just before midnight Saturday in the Plainview area.

A total of over 40 cases of car break-ins were reported.

“Lock. Your. Doors. I don’t know how many times I have to say it,” said Mike Friday with the Mulvane Police Department.

Other tips to avoid a car break-in include keeping windows rolled up, hiding valuables or leaving them out altogether and parking in a light and visible area.

More than 20 vehicles were broken into overnight in Mulvane.

According to the Mulvane Police Department two vehicles were also stolen. The vehicles that were stolen were left unlocked overnight.

“I came out and the neighbors told me they stole their, had their vehicle stolen and I looked inside mine and sure enough mine had been rummaged through, some cash stolen,” said victim Danny Barbour of Mulvane. “I accidentally left my keys on the floor board and they stole that too. So they’ll be coming back to get it I reckon.”

The break-ins and car thefts happened in the Country Walk residential area. The first reports of the thefts came in around 8:00 a.m.

This marks the third incident of mass car break-ins this month in the area.

Mulvane police said they are continuing to follow leads. They are also asking residents in the area to lock car doors and valuables out of sight.

