One dead after early morning shooting in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a shooting in the early morning hours Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of S. Elm Street.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department 24-year-old Kenneth Thompson was found by police officers lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said Leo Lamont Wells, 19, is a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816, or Detective Loepp at 620-694-2829.

