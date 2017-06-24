One dead, 4 injured after rollover in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a rollover accident in Butler County Saturday afternoon.

The accident left one person seriously injured as well as three people with minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. near US 77 and Southwest 100th Street near Leon.

Due to the accident traffic has been closed on 100th Street east of US 77.

