One dead, 4 injured after rollover in Butler Co.

By Published: Updated:
A rollover killed one person and injured four near Leon Saturday. Photo Courtesy KSN News

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a rollover accident in Butler County Saturday afternoon.

The accident left one person seriously injured as well as three people with minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. near US 77 and Southwest 100th Street near Leon.

Due to the accident traffic has been closed on 100th Street east of US 77.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s