More than 20 cars broken into, 2 cars stolen overnight in Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 20 vehicles were broken into overnight in Mulvane.

According to the Mulvane Police Department two vehicles were also stolen. The vehicles that were stolen were left unlocked overnight.

The break-ins and car thefts happened in the Country Walk residential area. The first reports of the robberies came in around 8:00 a.m.

This marks the third incident of mass car break-ins this month in the area.

