Fatal crash launches vehicle into light pole

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers say a crash in northeast Kansas has left one person dead.

According to the crash report, it happened in the area of I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway just after noon Friday.

They say a vehicle was driving south when it changed lanes and struck another vehicle.

The driver over-corrected, sending the vehicle into the air and striking a light pole in the median.

The information on the driver has not been released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

