Event shows support for veterans

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Today was a chance for veterans to get some much-deserved support.

The Kansas Veteran Run started with a motorcycle ride from the American Legion in Hutchinson and ended at the Hartman Arena in Park City. Veterans from around the world celebrated their patriotism at the event where the support got emotional.

“I’ve spent the last couple days trying to figure out what I wanted to say when I get up here,” said Jeremy Ehart.

Ehart suffered major burns to his body during a training exercise while he was serving in the Marine Corps. He was visibly overwhelmed to see so many people offering support and encouragement at the event.

Andrew Biggio said he came all the way from Massachusetts to help support the event in honor of Ehart.

Many people who were in attendance said it’s a celebration of what it means to be American, and for them, to be an American means to be family.

“I love this community,” said Jerry Mayhew, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart. “This community has been good to me and the VA has been good to me. I love this country.”

“I think that each of us owes a debt to the people who have served our country,” said veteran Darryl King. “And some of them have sacrificed more than others.”

Congressman Ron Estes also joined the community in thanking Ehart for his service and bringing some news back to Kansas from Washington D.C.

“Yesterday the President signed a new bill into law,” explained Estes. “It’s the department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistle-blowing Protection Act of 2017.”

The act protects the rights of veterans and hold the VA accountable for services it’s tasked with offering to veterans.