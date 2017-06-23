Wichita company looks to hire over 100 school bus drivers

A Wichita company is looking to hire over 100 school bus drivers. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are looking for a job or want to get out of your current job, consider becoming a school bus driver.

First Student is a Wichita company that transports students for the Wichita school district. Currently First Student is looking for over one hundred employees to hire and train between now and the first day of school.

Part-time and full-time jobs are available, plus employees get paid for the training process.

“Flexible schedule, morning and night, and you get to work with children,” explained Renee Boydo, training center manager at First Student. “Making a difference in our community is the biggest perk of this job.”

First Student is holding a job fair next Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its north location. The address is 4141 N. Seneca. During the job fair applicants can test drive a bus with one of the trainers to see if it’s something they would be interested in.

