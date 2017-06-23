Should air traffic control be privatized?

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced his plans to privatize air traffic control.

He says by doing this, air travel would be safer and more reliable.

However, one Kansas senator is worried this would cause problems here at home.

“We want to take care of Wichita, Garden City, Manhattan and Kansas City,” says Senator Jerry Moran.

Senator Jerry Moran says if the air traffic control is privatized, those cities would not be taken care of.

However President Donald Trump says the change is due.

“After billions and billions of tax dollars spent, and the many years of delays we are still stuck with an ancient broken, antiquated horrible system that doesn’t work,” says President Donald Trump.

The administration is proposing to let the FAA focus solely only safety, and let a self-funded private non-profit organization oversee flights and route efficiency.

Something Senator Jerry Moran doesn’t agree with.

“The thought of privatization is we would transfer the assets of the FAA to a private organization that is run by a 13 person board, and those decisions are then going to be made, in my view, about where to put resources based upon volume,” says Moran.

The senator is concerned that would mean bigger cities with larger airports would largely be getting more resources, leaving smaller airports out of the mix for funding, and potentially hurting the local economy.

Moran adds, “There are many businesses in Kansas who connect with the world because of that local airport and privatization would reduce the chances, viability of those small airports.”

But President Trump sees it as an opportunity, to update air traffic control technology he calls “outdated” and make flights more efficient and at a lesser cost to Americans.

“If we adopt these changes Americans can look forward to cheaper, faster, and safer travel. A future where 20% of a ticket price doesn’t go to the government and where you don’t have to sit on a tarmac and circle for hours and hours over an airport.”

Senator Moran says what he would like to see is a re-authorization of FAA for another four years, which he says is a proposal that he supports right now.

When it comes to the technology he says if it needs to be fixed it should be done without having to privatize air traffic control.

A vote on this issue and bill can be expected by mid-July.