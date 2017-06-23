Larned man charged with wife’s murder

Jacob Ohnmacht of Larned was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation of his wife's death. Photo Courtesy Pawnee County Attorney's Office

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – Jacob Ohnmacht, 27, of Larned, appeared in custody Friday on a five count criminal complaint filed earlier in the day by Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett.

Ohnmacht was charged with one count of intentional murder in the second degree, three counts of felony interference of law enforcement and one count of misdemeanor interference of law enforcement.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner Dr. Lyle Noordhoek related to the death of Ohnmacht’s wife. Ohnmacht’s wife died on December 12, 2016 at their residence in rural Pawnee County.

Ohnmacht is being held at the Ford County Detention Center wit a bond set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.

