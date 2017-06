When he was selected with the 33rd pick by the Orlando Magic last night, former Kansas State forward Wesley Iwundu became the first Wildcat to be picked in the NBA Draft since 2008. Today, Iwundu was introduced to the local Orlando media, where he expressed his excitement for the opportunity to play with the Magic.

Iwundu hopes to first make an impact on defense. And with the ability to guard four positions on the basketball court, it probably won’t be long until that’s the case.