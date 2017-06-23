Hutchinson firefighter hurt battling blaze

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday night.

The call reporting the fire came in around 6:00 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Hendricks Street in Hutchinson. On arrival, the first crews reported heavy fire and heavy smoke conditions on a single-story ranch home.

Crews battled the fire that spread into the basement, first floor and attic space from a rear wood patio deck on the house. It took crews just under an hour to contain the fire which caused extensive damage to the home.

One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries from an interior ceiling collapse. A section of drywall fell from the ceiling of the home and landed on the firefighter knocking him down.

Reno County EMS evaluated the firefighter and he was released at the scene.

“This is a reminder of how dangerous our profession can be,” said Battalion Chief Jeremy Unruh. “The fire had a head start prior to our arrival, and this made it difficult to contain to the area of origin.”

No one was at home during the time of the fire and the home has been declared uninhabitable. The Hutchinson Police Department, Reno Sheriff Department, Kansas Gas, Westar Energy and Reno County EMS all assisted during the situation.