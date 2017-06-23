Gov. Brownback signs bill delaying amusement park law

By Published:
Riders are propelled by jets of water as they go over a hump while riding the world's tallest water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Wednesday, July 9, 2014, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will delay enforcement of part of a new law that toughens regulations for amusement park rides.

The measure signed Friday calls for stricter inspection requirements and more oversight of rides and still will take effect July 1. The bill Brownback signed delays a provision that creates criminal penalties for operating a ride without a license until Jan. 1 and prohibits the Department of Labor from enforcing penalties until new rules are published.

The department had been concerned that some parks wouldn’t be able to comply with the new tougher standards by July 1.

The initial law was enacted in April after the death of Republican Rep. Scott Schwab’s son, Caleb, last summer at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

