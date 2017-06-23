Cornell McNeal pleads not guilty in murder and rape of woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The criminal case against Cornell McNeal goes back to November of 2014 when a woman was found badly injured and set on fire in Fairmount Park. The victim, Letitia Davis, later died from her injuries.

McNeal’s legal case has been continuing as Davis’ family waits for answers. Today the case is one step closer to trial.

McNeal was in court Friday to enter a plea into his case where he remains charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape. A prior charge of arson was dropped.

Last week McNeal was found competent to stand trial after undergoing multiple mental competency evaluations. The case has taken on extra scrutiny due to the fact it is eligible for the death penalty.

Defense attorney Val Wachtel entered a plea of not guilty on McNeal’s behalf.

The case has been set for trial on July 24.

