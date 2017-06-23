‘Big Slick Weekend’ benefits Children’s Mercy once again

By Published:
Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Paul Rudd speak at a press conference during "Big Slick Weekend" in Kansas City Friday. Photo Courtesy KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re going to be in Kansas City this weekend you might bump into a couple of celebrities.

This weekend is “Big Slick Weekend” in Kansas City.

The weekend consists of a handful of celebrities visiting to city as part of an annual fundraiser meant to benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital. Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet will all be in attendance.

Over the past seven years the stars have raised $4.5 million.

“The truth is at the end of the weekend we are so happy and fulfilled and that we actually been lucky enough to be a part of something like this because the truth is any real happiness comes from being able to do something that is not really for yourself,” said Paul Rudd.

The men stopped by the hospital Friday to meet with children who benefit from the fundraiser. They also held a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s