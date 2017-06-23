‘Big Slick Weekend’ benefits Children’s Mercy once again

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re going to be in Kansas City this weekend you might bump into a couple of celebrities.

This weekend is “Big Slick Weekend” in Kansas City.

The weekend consists of a handful of celebrities visiting to city as part of an annual fundraiser meant to benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital. Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet will all be in attendance.

Over the past seven years the stars have raised $4.5 million.

“The truth is at the end of the weekend we are so happy and fulfilled and that we actually been lucky enough to be a part of something like this because the truth is any real happiness comes from being able to do something that is not really for yourself,” said Paul Rudd.

The men stopped by the hospital Friday to meet with children who benefit from the fundraiser. They also held a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium.