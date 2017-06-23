Arrest made in Garden City cold case from 1983

By Published: Updated:
Frank Rosas (Photo courtesy Finney County Sheriff's Office)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police officers made an arrest Thursday in a 1983 cold case.

Garden City police officers found the body of Ignacio Vasquez, 37, of Garden City in 1983 outside of a club formerly known as the Gambler.

During the initial investigation into Vasquez’s death, witnesses reported a fight had occurred in the parking lot of the club. Additional people had also been stabbed or suffered injuries during the fight. Witnesses reported that Octaviano “Toby” Rosas was involved in the murder of Vasquez.

In 1984, a witnesse identified Rosas the man who stabbed Vasquez. However, later that year the cases against Rosas were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation from the witness to testify at the preliminary hearing.

In February new information about the case was obtained that led detectives to identify Frank Rosas, 62, as a suspect in the murder. Frank was arrested for second-degree murder on Thursday.

