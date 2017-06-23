350 people resolve tickets, violations during Amnesty Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There are 350 Sedgwick County residents walking around with a weight lifted off of their shoulders after Amnesty Day at Sedgwick County courthouse.

Amnesty Day is intended to be a one-stop shop for resolving old infractions and misdemeanor violations. Hundreds of people came and signed up to see a legal professional and get a warrant lifted, with 350 people leaving in a better legal situation.

“I got a case thrown out so that’s one strike off and I just have to pay reinstatement fees,” Shaniqua Brown of Wichita said.

Brown and others signed in and waited in line for their name to be called. They were then taken back to a courtroom where their information could be pulled up and addressed. The violations had to be from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office or Kansas Highway Patrol.

For Tim Avery, resolving a violation from 15 years ago meant taking steps toward getting his license back.

“I have a lot of job opportunities that’s been offered and I haven’t been able to get those, because I haven’t got a license. So that’s gonna help me a lot. I can make more money to pay those fines off,” Avery said with laughter.

Several district court judges and even some volunteering attorneys gave their time to people, nonstop from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Mainly what I wanted to make people aware of, was Kansas has a habitual violator statute that is pretty harsh, it’s pretty strict. It maintains that if you receive three major traffic violations in a five year period then your drivers license becomes automatically revoked,” attorney Robert Moody said.

Moody wanted to ensure that those in attendance would not accidentally get further into legal troubles.

Attendees were able to address existing legal issues without fear of arrest.

“You know it weighs on you, if you’ve got to look for red and blue lights behind you or you’re afraid they’re going to come get you. It’s a terrible burden that they bear everyday and to have it lifted off their shoulders is a great thing,” District Court Judge Phil Journey said, “this was a day to come clean.”

Though Amnesty Day has passed, Sedgwick County residents can potentially get warrants lifted by coming to the courthouse for a special docket that meets at 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Residents come in, sign up, wait to see a judge and can get a warrant lifted.

If you think you may have a violation in Sedgwick County, check here.