Study shows arts and culture industry good for Wichita economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new study shows Wichita’s nonprofit arts and culture industry gives millions of dollars back to the community.

The Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study shows the arts and culture industry generates more than $94 million in annual economic activity in Wichita. It supports nearly 3,000 jobs and generates $9.5 million in local and state government revenues.

“So we consider this proof that especially in Wichita, the arts really do mean business when we say that,” said Janet Miller, Wichita’s vice mayor. “It’s not just a passing phrase, it’s actually a truth.”

The study revealed people spend $44 million on the actual arts and cultural organizations and $50 million on things related to events, like eating out or buying souvenirs.

