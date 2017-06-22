Senators Roberts, Moran release statements on health care overhaul

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today Republican Senate leaders revealed their health care plan.

Some major changes include gradually deepening cuts to Medicaid and repeals for individual and employer mandates.

The plan does keep coverage for pre-existing conditions. It also doesn’t allow states to opt out and it keeps kids on their parents’ insurance until age 26.

Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts released statements regarding the discussion draft of the health care bill.

“Healthcare is one of the most important issues facing individuals and families across Kansas. I was not and am not for Obamacare and have seen firsthand the negative impact the law has had on too many Kansans,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “I was the first member of Congress to offer legislation to repeal the burdensome law and we must make certain it is replaced with a plan that improves the opportunities for more Americans and Kansans to access affordable and quality healthcare.”

“I will fully review this legislation and am awaiting the Congressional Budget Office score to gain a complete understanding of the impacts and consequences this bill would have on hardworking Kansans. If this bill isn’t good for Kansas, it isn’t good for me,” Moran added.

“For more than seven years, Obamacare’s mandates, taxes and regulations have wreaked havoc on our health care system and Americans’ pocketbooks,” said Senator Pat Roberts. “Since the law’s insurance mandates took effect, premiums in Kansas have doubled and insurers have exited the individual insurance market. We cannot continue to allow Obamacare to bring our healthcare system crashing down around our shoulders.

“The Senate bill protects the very sick, seniors and young people. People with pre-existing conditions will keep their health care. Children under 26 remain on the parent’s plans. There are no annual or lifetime limits on coverage. We reduce the deficit; we reform Medicaid, one of the big three entitlements. We eliminate the gap in coverage Obamacare created that hurt too many low-income families. We stabilize collapsing insurance markets.

“It is time to put ideology aside and move. What is the alternative? Single payer, socialized medicine? The American people don’t want that. We can’t delay. Delay is higher premiums, higher co-pays and little choice. This bill is the best path to immediate relief for patients in 2018. This bill is the best possible bill under very difficult circumstances.

“As debate moves forward I will work to see that rural healthcare is protected and that we achieve our ultimate goal of improving access to quality care for all Americans.

“I urge Kansans to examine the Senate bill. As we await a score and then consider amendments on the floor, I welcome the feedback of Kansans.”

Earlier this year, the Senate passed a Budget Resolution that related to the repeal of Obamacare. The Resolution contains reconciliation instructions that require committees to dismantle Obamacare by reducing federal spending by $2 billion.

Budget Resolutions are privileged and require a simple majority to pass.