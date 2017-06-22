Miss Kansas advocates for YESS program

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Every year kids with developmental disabilities in the Sedgwick County area take part in a 10 week camp. Today campers got a visit from a famous someone who is familiar with the program.

Miss Kansas 2017 Krystian Fish surprised her friends at the Arc of Sedgwick County.

The kids are taking part in the Youth Education Summer Socialization program, also known as YESS.

Fish started volunteering with Arc when she was 11 years old. She said getting the information out about what programs are offered is important.

“I think parents just need to know. A lot of times when your child is diagnosed with a disability, you kind of feel lost and you don’t know what’s out there for you and you’re wondering if you’re alone,” said Fish. “And the reality is that you’re not. We have some incredible programs in Kansas.”

The YESS program is designed to help students retain social communication skills that they learned during the school year.

Miss Kansas’ platform is “Be Unstoppable: Disability not Definition” and said that her year is dedicated to them.