Local educator reaches out to young men with music

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From an educator to a rapper, one local school teacher has found a unique way to teach middle school boys how to better respect themselves and better respect the learning environment.

Juanita Ridge joined KSN News at Noon Thursday to talk about her rap song “Boy Pull Your Pants Up”.

“As an educator, I had observed the trend of middle school students sagging in school, how it had become very disruptive to the learning environment, and how ill prepared many of the staff members were in responding to young men sagging their pants,” said Ridge.

See our full interview with Juanita Ridge in the video.