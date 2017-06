With the 2017 NBA Draft underway and both Kansas and Kansas State having a strong chance of having players selected, current Jayhawks and Wildcats give their take on what makes draft hopefuls like KU’s Josh Jackson and Frank Mason, and K-State’s Wesley Iwundu such special players.

All three of these players are tough, and willing to do whatever it takes to win. Hopefully they’ll all be able to make a successful transition from the Sunflower State to the NBA!