Juneteenth celebrations in Wichita this week

By Published:
Local youth put on the play "Breaking News" as part of the Juneteenth celebrations in Wichita Wednesday night. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local youth put on a play called “Breaking News” Wednesday night at WSU’s CAC Theater as part of Wichita’s Juneteenth celebrations.

Juneteenth is the oldest know celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It dates back to 1865 when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas with the news that the Civil War had ended and slaves were now free.

The play was written and produced by local playwrights.

There are other events celebrating Juneteenth in Wichita today and through the weekend. Today at 6:00 p.m there will be a “Family Fun in the Park” event at Fairmount Park. On Friday the documentary “Dawn of Day – Underground Railroad in Kansas” will play at WSU’s Duerksen Fine Arts Center. A discussion with the filmmaker will follow the presentation. Also a parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at McAdam’s Park.

