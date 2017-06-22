Instead of plastic bags, try a ‘boomerang bag’

By Published:
One group in Wichita is making reusable bags out of donated materials. They are calling them "boomerang bags." Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita group hosted a drop-off event for what they call “boomerang bags” tonight.

Every Thursday the group collects people’s second-hand materials. Volunteers then create reusable bags out of the old stuff. The goal is to decrease the amount of plastic use.

“The main thing is environmental protection,” said Phil Sanders, founder of the Confluence Community Center. “We want to get plastic bags out of the lakes, the rivers, the sources that lead to the oceans.”

The group tries to meet every Sunday to make the “boomerang bags.” Eventually they would like to sell them to local grocery stores for people to use.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s