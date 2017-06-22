Instead of plastic bags, try a ‘boomerang bag’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita group hosted a drop-off event for what they call “boomerang bags” tonight.

Every Thursday the group collects people’s second-hand materials. Volunteers then create reusable bags out of the old stuff. The goal is to decrease the amount of plastic use.

“The main thing is environmental protection,” said Phil Sanders, founder of the Confluence Community Center. “We want to get plastic bags out of the lakes, the rivers, the sources that lead to the oceans.”

The group tries to meet every Sunday to make the “boomerang bags.” Eventually they would like to sell them to local grocery stores for people to use.