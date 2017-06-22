Flying drones at night allowed at Polytechnic in Salina

By Published:
Photo courtesy Kansas State University

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus in Salina is going to be flying unmanned aircraft systems after dark.

The school announced Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration granted it a waiver to federal law regulating the unmanned systems, often called drones.  Generally, flying the unmanned aircraft is not allowed at night.

The night flights will be conducted for research, commercial flight training courses and as in the curriculum of the UAS degree program.

The Applied Aviation Research Center offers several different UAS short courses and is introducing night operations in its commercial remote pilot training course starting Friday.

The school offers two UAS degree options and one minor.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s