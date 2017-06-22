Flying drones at night allowed at Polytechnic in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus in Salina is going to be flying unmanned aircraft systems after dark.

The school announced Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration granted it a waiver to federal law regulating the unmanned systems, often called drones. Generally, flying the unmanned aircraft is not allowed at night.

The night flights will be conducted for research, commercial flight training courses and as in the curriculum of the UAS degree program.

The Applied Aviation Research Center offers several different UAS short courses and is introducing night operations in its commercial remote pilot training course starting Friday.

The school offers two UAS degree options and one minor.