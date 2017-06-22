Chiefs sign Andy Reid to extension, part with GM John Dorsey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have given coach Andy Reid a contract extension and parted ways with general manager John Dorsey, making two massive decisions on what is typically a quiet week in the offseason.

The 59-year-old Reid was entering the final year of the five-year deal he signed in 2013, shortly after the end of his long and mostly successful tenure in Philadelphia. Reid is 43-21 with three playoff appearances in four seasons in Kansas City, helping to deliver an AFC West title last season.

Less than an hour after his extension was announced, the Chiefs said Dorsey — who was hired to work in tandem with Reid — would not be retained. Dorsey was also entering the final year of his contract.

The Chiefs did not say who would take over the GM duties on an interim basis.

___

AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL