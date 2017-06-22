Buck the Dog heads to his forever home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A famous shelter dog in Manhattan has been adopted two months after almost being put to sleep. The city of Manhattan released “Buck the Dog” to the German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue of New Jersey on June 12. Now, the rescue confirms that the famous pooch has been adopted.

“We had a volunteer pick him up at shelter and he was taken to his adoptive home. Not in Kansas so as to comply with the town rules in accordance with our agreement,” said Rayna Regenthal, President of the GSP Rescue of NJ in a statement to KSNT News.

The rescue entered into an agreement with the city of Manhattan in order to take possession of Buck. KSNT News was sent the documents after filing an open records request.

The agreement reads that the rescue “shall have sole discretion to determine to disposition of Buck; provided that, the Rescue agrees not to release or adopt Buck to an entity or an individual located in the State of Kansas.”

Regenthal confirmed that Buck was adopted by someone outside the state of Kansas, but didn’t say where because the family wishes to remain anonymous. She said her rescue served as a sort of broker for other rescues.

“The other rescues that expressed an interest in saving him didn’t have the proper insurance that the town required to do so. That’s why we stepped in to help,” said Regenthal.

Buck gained fame in Northeast Kansas after being sent to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in April. Buck had bit a two-year-old girl and the shelter planned to put him to sleep. Public pressure caused the city to reconsider.

A Manhattan man, Chris Soupene, had expressed interest in adopting Buck and helped organize some of the movement to save him. In the end, he said he’s happy that Buck has found a good home.

