Brendon May charged with 2 counts of criminal threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brendon Tyler May, the 28-year-old man who was arrested on a terrorism charge earlier this week has been officially charged.

May was charged with two counts of criminal threat this afternoon.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for July 6. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Earlier this week 911 dispatchers received multiple calls in reference to a post allegedly made by May on social media.

Today in court, May took an opportunity to apologize for his actions, saying he was “negligent.”

Defense attorney Dan Monnat says a terroristic threat is considered a felony, but he said prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt the criminal intent necessary to commit the crime.