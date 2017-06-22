Bernie Mac, Snoop Dogg to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

FILE - This July 30, 2012 photo, Snoop Dogg poses for a portrait at Miss Lily's in New York. Snoop Dogg will be the keynote speaker during the music portion of the South By Southwest music festival. The organization announced Tuesday, March 10, 2015, that the conversation with the 43-year-old music veteran will take place March 20 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, “Weird Al” Yankovic and late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will be receiving stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the 2018 honorees Thursday.

Other recipients include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and Lynda Carter.

Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood and Mary J. Blige are also part of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2018.

So are business magnate Richard Branson and Steve Jones, the former The Sex Pistols member turned radio host.

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration.

Selections are made by a Chamber of Commerce committee.

Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsoring studios must pay $40,000 for each star granted.

