Andy Reid signs contract extension with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced today that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the football club. Reid has been with the Chiefs for four years.

“My family and I have been very pleased by the success the franchise has sustained over the last four seasons under Coach Reid,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats. We are proud to have him leading our football team, and I look forward to working with him to bring a championship to Chiefs Kingdom.”

The extension marks Reid’s soon-to-be nineteenth season as an NFL head coach.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas City,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I’ve been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I’m looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Last season the Chiefs finished 12-4, sweeping the division and winning the AFC West.