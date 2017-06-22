Amnesty day for Sedgwick County is Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If an old traffic ticket has you dodging law enforcement for fear of getting thrown in jail, tomorrow is your chance to resolve it.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, District Attorney’s Office and judges are holding an amnesty day Friday. It’s a chance to resolve infractions and misdemeanor traffic violations quickly and in one stop at the courthouse.

“If they just come in we want to want to help them get these things taken care of, help them get their privileges so that they can operate a vehicle legally restored, because the more they drive while they’re suspended the deeper the hole gets and if they just keep digging, sometimes there’s not a way out,” said District Court Judge Phil Journey.

Amnesty day will be on the fifth floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse at 525 N. Main Street. The day runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Keep in mind that the amnesty only applies to Sedgwick County and Kansas Highway Patrol tickets. If your ticket is from Wichita police or another city, they can get you started on what steps to take.

