Wichita takes another look at dangerous dog ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is looking to redefine its dangerous dog ordinance. The Animal Advisory Board took up the issue in front of a packed crowd Wednesday.

Under the current policy, people who have a dog that’s deemed dangerous receive a letter alerting them, but the public has no way of knowing. The advisory board is trying to change that so the public can be aware when they are approaching a dangerous animal.

“That gives us the option, actually the availability to when we see those dogs that have the propensity to being dangerous to have signs posted at the residence or businesses that warns people,” said Wichita Police Captain Brent Allred.

Sarah Coffman with the Wichita Animal Action League agrees.

“I think it gives people the opportunity to reach out to professionals and maybe fight a dangerous label that they don’t feel is necessary but I think this is also one more step for the public to feel like they are being protected,” added Coffman.

Rescue groups are also concerned about who will determine if dogs should be deemed dangerous.

The advisory board did not pass the change. However, they will take the feedback they got from the meeting and make changes they think are necessary.

The ordinance could go before the board again next month.