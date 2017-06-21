Wichita celebrates ‘Make Music Day’

A participant of Make Music Day strummed a guitar Wednesday at Senseney Music in Wichita. Make Music Day is a global event that celebrates the joy of music. Courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Make Music Day is a global celebration of making music on the longest day of the year, June 21.

Senseney Music joined the celebration with a variety of hands-on activities. The day of free events featured live musical performances, opportunities to make music and other musical events and also took place around the world on the first day of summer.

Wichita is one of over 750 cities worldwide that recognized Make Music Day this year and the celebration was originally inspired by France’s Fete de la Musique.

This year marks Senseney Music’s first time participating in the global initiative.

“We started one here at Senseney Music this year,” said Lori Supinie, the owner of Senseney Music. “It’s all about introducing people to the joy of music, whether they are already a musician or not a musician.”

Wednesday’s activities included the following:

  • Ukulele Circle
  • Kindermusik Trial Lesson
  • Guitar Strum
  • Frozen Sing-along
  • Build Your Own Instrument
  • Instrument Petting Zoo

Although the events for Wednesday’s celebration have come and gone, those interested in participating will have another opportunity on Saturday with the following events:

  • Instrument Petting Zoo – Children and adults are invited to try various wind and string instruments. – Lower Level – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Build Your Own Instrument – Bring your child for a “hands-on” experience and build your own musical instrument. – Lower Level – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Frozen Sing-along – Who doesn’t love the movie Frozen and all its wonderful music? Join in for a fun afternoon of watching the movie and singing along. Children (and adults) of all ages are welcome. For even more fun, come dressed up as your favorite Frozen character! – Lower Level – 3:00 p.m.
  • Drum Off – The Drum Off will be led by Senseney Music staff and local musicians. Take a lesson on the trap set, play a duet or challenge one of the leaders to a “Drum Off” right on the spot! – Outside on the grounds of Senseney Music – 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. – Ages 10 and up
  • Try a Violin – Have you ever wanted to play the violin? Try a free lesson with Senseney Music string teachers. – Lower Level – 10:00 a.m. – Ages five and up

Senseney Music is located at 2300 E. Lincoln Street in Wichita.

 

 

