Trump to host Trump re-election fundraiser at Trump hotel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chosen his Washington hotel as the site for his first re-election fundraiser.

Campaign director Michael Glassner confirmed the location to The Associated Press on Wednesday. He calls it a premier and convenient choice.

Trump officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Inauguration Day by filing Federal Election Commission paperwork, making it the earliest such effort by a sitting president.

Through the end of March, Trump’s campaign had raised more than $7 million through small donor appeals and the sale of merchandise. The June 28 fundraiser in Washington will be for larger donors.

The Trump Organization completed a $200 million renovation of the government property weeks before Election Day. Trump has since distanced himself from the finances of the hotel, but critics say conflicts remain.