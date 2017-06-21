Three ramps to be closed tonight at Kellogg and I-235 project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Road work will force some ramp closures and lane reductions at I-235 and Kellogg.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the West St. entrance ramp to eastbound US-54, the eastbound US-54 ramp to northbound I-235, and the northbound I-235 ramp to eastbound US-54 will be closed. Eastbound US-54 will be reduced to one lane from I-235 to the Edwards Street exit. Traffic should return to normal by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

See details of the I-235/US-54 Interchange project at www.235red.org.

