Three ramps to be closed tonight at Kellogg and I-235 project

By Published: Updated:
Road Construction (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Road work will force some ramp closures and lane reductions at I-235 and Kellogg.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the West St. entrance ramp to eastbound US-54, the eastbound US-54 ramp to northbound I-235, and the northbound I-235 ramp to eastbound US-54 will be closed. Eastbound US-54 will be reduced to one lane from I-235 to the Edwards Street exit. Traffic should return to normal by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

See details of the I-235/US-54 Interchange project at www.235red.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s