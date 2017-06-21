Thousands walk to slain Muslim teen’s funeral in Virginia

STERLING, Va. (AP) — As thousands of people walked long distances to reach Wednesday’s funeral for a Muslim teenager who police say was beaten to death by an angry motorist, a national advocacy group said it would keep pressuring authorities in Virginia to investigate whether her killing was a hate crime.

Nabra Hassanen, 17, was bludgeoned with a baseball bat early Sunday by a motorist who drove up to about 15 Muslim teenagers as they walked or bicycled along a road, Fairfax County police said. A Hassanen family spokesman said all the girls in the group were wearing Muslim headscarves and robes.

Lena Masri, national litigation director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement that group is representing Hassanen’s family and “will monitor the development of the investigation to ensure a thorough examination of any possible bias aspects of the case.”

Hassanen’s funeral was being held Wednesday afternoon at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society — the mosque she was walking to with friends early Sunday when police say her group was confronted by a motorist, Darwin Martinez Torres, a 22-year-old from El Salvador suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

Fairfax police said Martinez Torres and one of the boys in the group got into an argument, and the motorist chased the youngsters down and got out swinging the bat. They said Martinez Torres caught up with Hassanen and beat her as her friends scattered, then put her in his car, assaulted her again and dumped her body.

Police say they have found no evidence that the attack was a hate crime, but some Islamic leaders have said they’re skeptical that Hassenan’s religion and appearance weren’t a factor.

“You can’t just say, ‘Oh, he didn’t say anything against Islam, so no hate crime,'” said CAIR Spokesman Ibrahim Hooper.

Joshua Salaam, chaplain at the ADAMS Center, told a press conference Tuesday that the mosque has faith in the police investigation.

At the same time, he said there are people in the Muslim community who are less concerned with the legalities of what constitutes a hate crime and have a more visceral reaction.

“We have people who may feel this is a hate crime, and we’re dealing with that,” he said.

Salaam said the community is struggling because Nabra was beloved by so many, and so well known for her kind spirit.

“If nobody gave you a compliment, she gave you a compliment,” he said. “We’re all in shock. We’re all in pain. We’re all missing her.”

Nabra, a 10th grader with three younger sisters, was well known in her Reston neighborhood.

Chris Kpadeh, a junior at South Lakes High School, where Nabra attended, said she “was very happy, very positive.”

South Lakes is home to a diverse student body. Nabra’s father, Mohmoud Hassanen Aboras, noted that his daughter’s best friends were Hispanic Christians.

“I raise my kids how I was raised,” he said. “We don’t judge people by color or by religion.”