Thousands of car seats recalled

Britax is recalling about 207,000 infant car seats because the chest clip can break. If the chest clip breaks, that can pose a choking hazard to the infant.

Britax is sending a free remedy kit to owners who’ve registered their product. The company says the car seats remain safe in a crash without the chest clip until the remedy kit can be installed.

Owners may contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or visit www.bsafe35clip.com to see if your car seat is a part of the recall and request the remedy kit.

