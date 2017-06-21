Suspect arrested in killing man behind Topeka gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of a man behind a Topeka gas station.

KSNT-TV reports that 41-year-old Jason Hottman was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Jason Baker. Police found the Topeka man bleeding and unresponsive earlier this month behind the gas station in the western part of the city.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

